Former MLA Manjit Singh Who Left JDU Before Polls Rejoins Party

Former Bihar MLA Manjit Singh has returned to Janata Dal (United). He was re-inducted into the party by Lok Sabha MP Lalan Singh and Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Soon after Manjit joined the party, he was appointed as the state vice-president of JD-U. Manjit had left the party in 2020 after he was not given a ticket to contest from the Baikunthpur seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

He contested as an Independent candidate from the same seat but was defeated by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Prem Shankar Prasad.

https://twitter.com/Jduonline/ status/1413812102096060417?s= 20

After taking membership of the party again, Manjit said, “JDU is in my heart, due to which I did not join any other party. I had contested Bihar Assembly polls 2020 as an Independent. If I had won, I would have supported the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar.”

JD-Uleaders congratulated him for re-joining the party. Bihar unit chief Umesh Kushwaha and other party leaders, including Leshi Singh, Vijay Choudhary, Lalan Singh, welcomed Manjit in the party.

https://twitter.com/ UmeshSinghJDU/status/ 1413828159997235202?s=20

Lalan Singh said Manjit has now come back home. “Manjit has always done a good job as an MLA and a party worker. RJD chief Lalu Yadav campaigned in his area, due to which he lost the Assembly election,” he said.

JD-U was in a pre-poll alliance with BJP for Bihar Assembly polls 2020.The Baikunthpur seat went to the BJP after the seat-sharing talks due to which JDU had not given a ticket to Manjit.

In the Bihar Assembly polls 2020, BJP won 74 seats while JDU had won 43 seats of the total 243 seats. In spite of being the single-largest party, BJP kept its promise of making ally Nitish Kumar the CM of Bihar.

