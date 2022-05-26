Former MLA PC George Remanded to Judicial Custody in Hate Speech After HC Cancels Bail Over Violation

Senior politician and former MLA PC George has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to alleged anti-Muslim hate speech after the Thiruvananthapuram court on May 25 cancelled his bail for violating bail conditions.

Following this, George was shifted to Poojapura Central jail in Thiruvananthapuram.

A case was registered against George on May 1 under Section 153 A of IPC, which deals with promoting enmity between different religions, but was granted bail the same day. He allegedly made a speech at a Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram where he claimed tea served at Muslim-run restaurants are mixed with contaminants, which cause impotency.

According to the police, he made another hate speech in Ernakulam district at a temple programme while he was out on bail. The Palarivattom police had registered a case against him under Section 153 A for this speech. He had approached the Kerala high court for anticipatory bail in this particular case and sought protection from arrest till Thursday.

Last evening, he has appeared before the Palarivattom police for questioning under the direction of the high court. His statement was recorded by the Ernakulam Police. From there, the Trivandrum police have taken him intos custody and was produced before the magistrates’ court in Trivandrum Thursday morning.

George had alleged that the action against him is politically motivated.

BJP has come out in support of George saying the police are acting only selectively.

George’s case will be considered by the Kerala High Court today.

