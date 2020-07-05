INDIA

Former MLA, Seven from Pune Mayor's Family Test Positive for Coronavirus

(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

Former BJP MLA from Hadapsar in Pune, Yogesh Tilekar said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that his condition is stable.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 11:33 PM IST
Seven members from Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol's family have tested positive for novel coronavirus, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad confirmed on Sunday.

Mohol had already tested positive for the viral infection.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA from Hadapsar in Pune, Yogesh Tilekar has twitted that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that his condition is stable.

Mohol had twitted that he underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he had contracted the

virus.

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, the mayor had stated.

