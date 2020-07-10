'Former MLA Tied Him Rakhi, Wrote to CM in 2013 But in Vain': Kanpur's Bikru Village Locals Recount Vikas Dubey's Clout

Lucknow: As the news of death of Vikas Dubey flashed on new channels, neighbours and residents of Bikru village celebrated and expressed their happiness over the end of an era of terror. The gangster was no less than a nightmare for the locals of his village — the same place where eight policemen were killed when they had arrived to arrest him.

Speaking to News18, Dubey's neighbour, who did not wish to be named said, “We were all victims of his terror; we had complained to police many times before and even wrote to the then Chief Minister in 2013 but nothing was done. We never saw Vikas Dubey’s clout getting weak. All the politicians supported him and a former MLA used to tie rakhi to Dubey and claimed that he was her brother.”

“Our fathers and uncles were beaten up mercilessly on petty issues. Whenever the gangster and his men passed through our lane, we were not allowed to raise our head and greeting him with namaste was mandatory. If someone failed to do so, he was brutally beaten up. We were forced to live with Dubey's terror. Today is not less than any festival for us. Finally the reign of terror is over, God has answered our prayers,” said the neighbour, showing copies of the applications that they had given to police and ministers against the history-sheeter.

Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday morning after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area. Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

"The vehicle carrying Vikas Dubey met with an accident after he tried to escape after snatching a weapon from cop. Combing operation was done, Vikas was asked to surrender but he opened fire and was shot dead in crossfire. Some cops were also injured," SP West Kanpur Anil Kumar told News18.

The history-sheeter, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, the gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed. The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, dead. Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.