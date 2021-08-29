Former MLA, Wife of Late West Bengal Congress Chief Somen Mitra Joins TMC

Sikha Mitra, former MLA and wife of late West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra, rejoined Trinamool Congress on Sunday in presence of MP Mala Roy and Chowringhee MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay. Mitra said, “Mamata Banerjee has dedicated her life to work for the people and I want to work along with her. I never joined the Congress, even though my husband was a leader from that party. I never quit the Trinanool Congress either.”

She will be inducted into the State Committee of ‘Banga Janani Bahini’, a frontal organisation that was launched by Mamata Banerjee in 2019 to ‘counter the growth’ of RSS in West Bengal. Welcoming Mitra into the party fold, MP Roy said, “Sikha Mitra will be in charge of ‘Banga Janani’. The team will be stronger.”

Mitra was an MLA from Chowrighee and had resigned from TMC in 2014 citing growing differences with the party. A controversy had also erupted involving Mitra during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections after her name featured in the candidate list of the BJP. However, she later clarified on social media with a video message that her name was listed without her consent.

Mitra’s son and Congress leader Rohan told CNN-News18, “We stood by the Congress party till the 2021 Assembly elections and even rejected an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party. That should have been a message for the state unit but they didn’t capitalise on it. On the same day, the TMC had also reached out to us, former MP Kunal Ghosh had visited us too. There was a message from Abhishek Banerjee to my mother as well, but she did not want any sort of political patronage on that day.”

Rohan thanked CM Banerjee for inquiring about his family and “asking my mother to come back to Trinamool Congress”. “I am happy with my mother’s decision. But my mother hasn’t joined to get any position, she’s just honored that the CM reached out to her and asked her to serve the people of the state.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here