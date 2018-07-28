Former MP Chief Ministers Find a Way Around Court Order to Retain Official Bungalows

They were supposed to vacate their official bungalows by July 19, but former Madhya Pradesh CMs seem to have found a way around the High Court orders, claiming re-allotment of the plush properties, citing various reasons.The bungalows in question were the second accommodation allotted to the chief ministers besides the official residence. While they vacated the official houses upon the end of tenure, the former CMs continued to hold onto the other bungalows.Now, upon their request for re-allotment, Uma Bharti, Kailash Joshi and Babulal Gaur have been re-allotted these houses.As Madhya Pradesh high court ordered former chief ministers to vacate the government bungalows by July 19, the administration has re-allotted the accommodations to at least three former chief ministers. They, along with Digvijaya Singh, had been occupying the bungalows, despite not being in office.In her re-allotment application, Bharti, a Union minister, said she is an ex-MLA who frequents the state, while Joshi cited that he is a social activist. Gaur was re-allotted the bungalow in his capacity as a sitting MLA.Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, too, hasn’t vacated the bungalow and is yet to apply for re-allotment, according to sources in Mantralaya. His party colleague and Congress’ MP-incharge Kamal Nath said the state administration should not show bias in re-allotments.All these leaders will, however, be required to pay rent for these bungalows.Also in queue is Congress Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia’s application for allotment of the government accommodation in state capital Bhopal.In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, six former chief ministers — ND Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav — were forced to vacate their bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court order earlier this year.