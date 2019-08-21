Former MP Chief Minster Babulal Gaur Cremated with Full State Honours
Gaur was cremated at Subhash Nagar crematorium with full state honours. The last rites were performed by his grandson Akash.
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur. (Getty Images)
Bhopal: The mortal remains of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur were consigned to flames here on Wednesday.
Governor Lalji Tandon, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot and Nityanand Rai, BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief Rakesh Singh were among those present along with hundreds of party workers.
Gaur was cremated at Subhash Nagar crematorium with full state honours. The last rites were performed by his grandson Akash.
The veteran BJP leader died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at a private hospital here.
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh declared a three-day mourning in the state. The government also declared a half-day holiday at all government offices on Wednesday.
Chief minister Kamal Nath and many state ministers visited Gaur's house here in the morning to pay homage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss Are Officially Returning for Matrix 4, And Fans Can't Keep Calm
- OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV
- Youtuber Finds GoPro Camera Containing Final Moments of Teenager Who Drowned
- Will You Have to Link Your Aadhaar With Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Accounts?
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Phone With 48-Megapixel Triple Camera Launched: Price, Features and More