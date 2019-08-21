Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Former MP Chief Minster Babulal Gaur Cremated with Full State Honours

Gaur was cremated at Subhash Nagar crematorium with full state honours. The last rites were performed by his grandson Akash.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former MP Chief Minster Babulal Gaur Cremated with Full State Honours
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Bhopal: The mortal remains of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur were consigned to flames here on Wednesday.

Governor Lalji Tandon, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot and Nityanand Rai, BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP chief Rakesh Singh were among those present along with hundreds of party workers.

Gaur was cremated at Subhash Nagar crematorium with full state honours. The last rites were performed by his grandson Akash.

The veteran BJP leader died due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning at a private hospital here.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh declared a three-day mourning in the state. The government also declared a half-day holiday at all government offices on Wednesday.

Chief minister Kamal Nath and many state ministers visited Gaur's house here in the morning to pay homage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram