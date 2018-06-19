Former MP CM Arjun Singh’s Widow Moves Court Against Sons Alleging Domestic Violence, Eviction

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh’s wife has moved court accusing her sons of domestic violence and alleging that she doesn’t even have a roof over her head.Saroj Kumari, 83, moved court in Bhopal on Tuesday and said she was left with no place to live after her husband’s death in 2011.Kumari, who was accompanied in court by her daughter Veena, declined to make any comments.However, her complaint alleged that her sons—Ajay Singh and Abhimanyu—forcefully evicted her from the family house and refused to offer her any maintenance.Ajay Singh is the Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assemble while Abhimanyu is a businessman based in Bengaluru.The court of Judge Gaurav Pragayn has after initial hearing admitted the petition and assured the patitioner of further action.The sprawling residence of the Singhs based in Bhopal’s Kerwa dam area was registered jointly in the name of the late Arjun Singh, his son Ajay Singh and wife Saroj.However, after his death, ownership of the bungalow was transferred to Ajay Singh under provisions of a family settlement deed with Saroj retaining only her right to residence till death in the house.In the petition, Saroj claimed that she was not even being allowed to live inside the palatial bungalow despite her right to residence.“My husband served the Congress party his whole life and worked for women empowerment and service of the weak. But my sons are trashing those principles and have thrown me out of my home,” she further alleged.She pleaded the court to book her son under sections of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and sought protection of her right to reside in the said house.She has also challenged the family settlement deed that allowed the passing of the house’s ownership to Singh junior.The city of Bhopal has a sprawling Bittan Market named after Saroj’s nickname ‘Bittan’. But the eviction has forced her to keep shifting her residence. The elderly widow is currently compelled to live in Delhi, away from the family.Ajay Singh is currently caught up with the ‘Nyay Yatra’ (journey for Justice) in various areas of Madhya Pradesh.