Former MP CM Uma Bharti Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will Remain in Quarantine at Uttarakhand

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the Coronavirus. She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Bharti gave the information through Twitter. "I want to bring it in your notice, that on the last day on my mountain journey I called up a Corona test team following the request by the administration because I had mild fever for last three days. Despite following all legal prohibition for Covid-19 and social distancing at Himalayas I have turned out to be Corona positive," she tweeted late Saturday.

१) मै आपकी जानकारी मै यह डाल रही हू की मैंने आज अपनी पहाड़ की यात्रा के समाप्ति के अन्तिम दिन प्रशासन को आग्रह करके कोरोना टेस्ट के टीम को बुलवाया क्यूँकि मुझे ३ दिन से हलका बुख़ार था । — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) September 26, 2020

She said, "Right now I am at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh which is like my family. I will undergo a test again after four days and if the situation persists then I will take a decision in consultation with doctors."

Bharti also urged people, who came into her contact, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

"All... who came into my contact... I appeal to them to get their corona tests done and take precautions," she said.