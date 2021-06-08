Former MP’s Brother Shot Dead In Bihar After Being Robbed Of Rs 5 Lakh

Unidentified criminals have gunned down Sunil Kumar, the brother of the former MP Ashwamedh Devi, in Samastipur district of Bihar. Kumar, the in-charge of a customer service point (CSP) of a nationalized bank, was murdered in broad daylight on Monday. The criminals looted more than Rs 5 lakh from Kumar and killed him around 1.30 pm near Jhakhra village under Sarairanjan police station area in the district. The police have sent the deceased body for post-mortem and launched an investigation to nab the criminals.

Ashwamedh Devi is a former MP from Ujiarpur and Janata Dal (United) district president of Samastipur.

After information of the incident, the officials from Sarairanjan police reached the spot According to police, six criminals on two bikes intercepted Kumar when he was returning to his CSP at Meyari Chowk on a bike. He was carrying Rs 5 lakh cash which he had withdrawn from Sarairanjan branch of the Central Bank of India.

The local residents of Jhakhra village and nearby areas came out in large numbers after hearing the news about the murder. They also blocked the NH-103 to express their anger while demanding justice for the deceased’s family. They were dispersed by Samastipur Superintendent of Police Manavjeet Singh Dhillon. The SP has assured them that the criminals would be arrested at the earliest.

Samastipur Sadar DSP Pritish Kumar said police officials are conducting raids to arrest the criminals involved in the incident.

Earlier on May 19, criminals had shot dead another CSP in charge, Omnath Choudhary alias Prashant Kumar. He was robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh. The gunmen had killed him near Sivaisinghpur under Mohiuddin Nagar police station area in the district.

