Former Nagpur Corporator Hacked to Death, Cops Suspect Property Dispute Behind Murder

Two persons, including a former corporator of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), have been allegedly murdered in two separate incidents in the cityin the last 24 hours, police said on Sunday.

The former corporator, Deva Usre, 52, was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne men on Sunday morning near Bharat Talkies in Sadar police station area, an official said.

Police are suspecting a property dispute as the cause behind the incident. Usre had served as a corporator on a Congress ticket for two terms. "The accused have been identified and search is on to arrest them," the official said. A case of murder has been registered.

In another case, a 27-year-old man was brutally killed on Saturday by four history-sheeters over parking of his vehicle in Hudkeshwar area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Chetan Metangale, a resident of Ladikar Layout, a police official said. Three of the four accused have been arrested, he added.