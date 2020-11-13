Former NC MLA, Named in List of 33 Barred from Overseas Travel, Prevented from Boarding Dubai Flight

As many as 33 politicians of Jammu and Kashmir have been named in a list that bars them from travelling abroad, as a result of which former National Conference MLA Atlaf Ahmed Wani was prevented from boarding a flight to Dubai, according to official sources on Friday. They said that the names of former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are not in the list, which has mostly former legislators and former ministers from various political parties.

Wani, who was stopped on Thursday evening from boarding the flight to Dubai where he was to attend a family function, said, "Thanks to the authorities, I am left with no luggage as it took off with my family." "I reached the international airport on Thursday afternoon. Upon reaching the immigration counter, I was escorted to a room on the pretext that there was some error in my passport," Wani, who represented Pahalgam assembly seat, told .