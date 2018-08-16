Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away, 7-day Mourning Announced, Last Rites Near Rajghat Tomorrow| Live Updates

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Atalji while condoling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, said that he embodied Indian culture and values through his strong determination. "It saddens us immensely that he is no longer with us. Atalji has left a void which will be hard to fill. We pay a homage to him," Bhagwat said.
Event Highlights
Vajpayee's body will be taken to his residence at 7pm and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there to pay their last respects. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 10am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 5pm on Friday.
He worked in the national interest rather than personal interest, he brought a political stability to our country. His ashes will be spread in every river in UP to respect his grand stature: CM Yogi Adityanath #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/ZXl3UEwWOS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2018
12-Time Parliamentarian Vajpayee | Atal Bihari Vajpayye had a unique distinction of being a member of Parliament for 12 terms -- a 10-time Lok Sabha member and twice of Rajya Sabha. The only time he lost a Lok Sabha election was against Madhavrao Scindia of Congress from Gwalior in 1984, when he lost by a margin of close to 2 lakh votes. Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2009. He represented Balrampur in the second and fourth Lok Sabha, Gwalior in the fifth and New Delhi in the sixth and the seventh LS. In 1962 and 1986, he was elected to Rajya Sabha. In December, 2005, Vajpayee had announced his retirement from electoral politics at a party gathering in Mumbai. He was a parliamentarian for nearly 47 years. Vajpayee served as the prime minister between 1996 and 2004 in three non-consecutive terms -- first for 13 days, then for 13 (RPT) 13 months between 1998 and 1999 and then from 1999-2004.
Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India: The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India.
The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India. pic.twitter.com/tWQOWNV8yd— Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 16, 2018
The body of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being taken to his residence in the national capital where people can pay their last respects, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. "Vajpayeeji's body is being taken to his residence where people can pay their last respect," the home minister told reporters here.
Describing former prime minister's death as a "huge personal loss", Singh said he was pained beyond words at the demise of Vajpayee, who had cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India.
Delhi: Preparations underway at the residence of former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, where his mortal remains will be brought shortly. pic.twitter.com/kWn00X9Dpt— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Photographs of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the prime minister of India.
ANI Archives: Former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee meeting with the then US President Bill Clinton, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the then British PM Tony Blair. pic.twitter.com/MFFnfxTGOu— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Never expected end will come so soon. He was a true Indian. He never hesitated to speak from his heart. He was the tallest leader in India post independence. Vajpayee ji is 'ajatshatru' of modern times because he always maintained dignity&decorum: Vice Pres #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/9ayQDwoJwj— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Soon after Vajpayee's demise in Delhi's AIIMS, BJP chief Amit Shah eulogised Vajpayee as a "symbol of generosity". "He represented nationalism of this country for more than half a century he was an integral part of our parliamentary system. It was pandit deen dayal upadhaya who saw India's future in Vajpayee Nehru had once predicted that he would rule the country. Former PM chandashekhar used to address Vajpayee as Guru in Parliament," Shah said in his blog.
India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji’s contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018
एक महान जीवन का अंत। लेकिन एक प्रेरणा जो सदा जीवित रहेगी। अटल जी को हमारी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि!— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 16, 2018
ANI tweeted an archive video of Narendra Modi meeting Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
ARCHIVE: When Prime Minister #AtalBihariVaajpayee met BJP worker Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/VgmxgJaKrZ— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
#WATCH: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reacts on the demise of #AtalBihariVaajpayee says,"I am deeply grieved at the sad demise of Vajpayee Ji. India has lost one of its tallest leaders." pic.twitter.com/xEGkuXWsyK— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister: I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come.
Prior to the funeral, radio communication teams have been deployed at Vijay Ghat, news18 reporter said. Police deployment is increasing by the minute. It is yet not clear whether the last rites will take place today or tomorrow. But the police have been asked to set everything up and stay on stand by. Pandal materials have been brought as well.
All of us who knew Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humor. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us.— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) August 16, 2018
This is a very sad moment for us that Atal ji is no more. Shortly his mortal remains will be taken to his residence where people can pay tribute to him: Home Minister Rajnath Singh #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/iskqHlfcfS— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
A News18 portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.
A large crowd of mediapersons and others has gathered outside AIIMS, affecting movement of traffic on the road. Traffic Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital. The roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg have been blocked. Roads leading to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s home have also been sealed.
Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
-
12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 299/850.0 overs 121/1024.4 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
-
09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 107/1035.2 overs 396/788.1 oversEngland beat India by an innings and 159 runs
-
08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 306/739.0 overs 187/921.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)