Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away, 7-day Mourning Announced, Last Rites Near Rajghat Tomorrow| Live Updates

News18.com | August 16, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
Event Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 5.05pm on Thursday. He was 93. In a medical bulletin, the hospital said his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. "Despite the best of efforts, we lost him today.” The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party veteran LK Advani, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, several union ministers and CMs and even former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff mourned his death and paid him glowing tributes.

Vajpayee's body will be taken to his residence at 7pm and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there to pay their last respects. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 10am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 5pm on Friday.
Aug 16, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Atalji while condoling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, said that he embodied Indian culture and values through his strong determination. "It saddens us immensely that he is no longer with us. Atalji has left a void which will be hard to fill. We pay a homage to him," Bhagwat said. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh has also declared holiday on 17th August .  All school, colleges and offices will remain closed, Uttar Pardesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Aug 16, 2018 7:10 pm (IST)

Delhi government announces holiday on August 17 as a mark of respect for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away today. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

12-Time Parliamentarian Vajpayee |  Atal Bihari Vajpayye had a unique distinction of being a member of Parliament for 12 terms -- a 10-time Lok Sabha member and twice of Rajya Sabha. The only time he lost a Lok Sabha election was against Madhavrao Scindia of Congress from Gwalior in 1984, when he lost by a margin of close to 2 lakh votes.  Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2009.  He represented Balrampur in the second and fourth Lok Sabha, Gwalior in the fifth and New Delhi in the sixth and the seventh LS. In 1962 and 1986, he was elected to Rajya Sabha.  In December, 2005, Vajpayee had announced his retirement from electoral politics at a party gathering in Mumbai. He was a parliamentarian for nearly 47 years. Vajpayee served as the prime minister between 1996 and 2004 in three non-consecutive terms -- first for 13 days, then for 13 (RPT) 13 months between 1998 and 1999 and then from 1999-2004.

Aug 16, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India: The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India.

Aug 16, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

"Despite being from RSS and Sangh vajpayee was respected  as he always rose above party lines to work for the welfare of the society. It was always said about him that a man with right thinking in a wrong party" Mayawati said after Vajpayee's demise. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)

"He may be not with us physically but his vision will always be with us, losing a person whom we always looked up to is a personal loss for all of us and I am sure we will always take inspiration from his ideology,"  Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:59 pm (IST)

The body of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being taken to his residence in the national capital where people can pay their last respects, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. "Vajpayeeji's body is being taken to his residence where people can pay their last respect," the home minister told reporters here.
Describing former prime minister's death as a "huge personal loss", Singh said he was pained beyond words at the demise of Vajpayee, who had cherished the ideal of a developed and powerful India.

Aug 16, 2018 6:57 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

The government has announced 7-day mourning from 16th August to 22nd August after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death. The flag will fly half mast and the former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:52 pm (IST)

Fromer president Pranab Mukherjee in a letter to late Atal Bihari Vajpyaee's daughter has expressed condolences on his demise and called him a "democrat to the core". 

Aug 16, 2018 6:48 pm (IST)

Following the demise of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the National Executive meeting of the BJP which was scheduled to be held on August 18-19 has been cancelled. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:47 pm (IST)

BJP stalwart Vajpayee's mortal remains are being taken to his Delhi residence from where it will be taken to BJP's Delhi headquarters. His last rites will be performed at 5 pm tomorrow at Vijayghat. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:46 pm (IST)

Mulayam Singh Yadav has called Vajpayee's demsie as "a big loss for the country." "He was a very simple man inspite of being such a senior leader.There was not even a shred of arrogance in him.Current leaders need to learn a lot from him," Yadav told ANI. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:44 pm (IST)

Photographs of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the prime minister of India. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

Soon after Vajpayee's demise in Delhi's AIIMS, BJP chief Amit Shah eulogised Vajpayee as a "symbol of generosity". "He represented nationalism of this country for more than half a century he was an integral part of our parliamentary system.  It was pandit deen dayal upadhaya who saw India's future in Vajpayee​ Nehru had once predicted that he would rule the country. Former PM chandashekhar used to address Vajpayee as Guru in Parliament," Shah said in his blog. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

The mortal remains of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will reach his Delhi residence at 7 pm. His last rites will be performed at Vijay Ghat at 5 pm tomorrow. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 6.30 pm. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:30 pm (IST)

Proposed sight for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:29 pm (IST)

ANI tweeted an archive video of Narendra Modi meeting Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:26 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:23 pm (IST)

Dr. Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister: I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India,  who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)

Prior to the funeral, radio communication teams have been deployed at Vijay Ghat, news18 reporter said.  Police deployment is increasing by the minute.  It is yet not clear  whether the last rites will take place today or tomorrow. But the police have been asked to set everything up and stay on stand by. Pandal materials have been brought as well.

Aug 16, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has expressed shock at former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death. "It is difficult to believe that Vajpayee ji isn't among us today. He will always stay in our hearts," Thackeray said. 

Aug 16, 2018 6:16 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 6:14 pm (IST)
A large crowd of mediapersons and others has gathered outside AIIMS, affecting movement of traffic on the road. Traffic Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital. The roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg have been blocked. Roads leading to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s home have also been sealed.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.

