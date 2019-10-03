English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's Granddaughter Dies of Cardiac Arrest
Neerja Sinha is survived by her husband Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, and two sons.
Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri
New Delhi: Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's granddaughter, Neerja Sinha, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, a statement said. She was 68.
Sinha was the daughter of Shastri's eldest daughter Kusum. She is survived by her husband Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, and two sons, it added.
Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil said Sinha will be cremated on Friday at 11 am at the Lodhi Road crematorium.
