Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's Granddaughter Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Neerja Sinha is survived by her husband Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, and two sons.

Updated:October 3, 2019, 7:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's granddaughter, Neerja Sinha, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, a statement said. She was 68.

Sinha was the daughter of Shastri's eldest daughter Kusum. She is survived by her husband Pratyush Sinha, former chief vigilance commissioner, and two sons, it added.

Shastri's son and Congress leader Anil said Sinha will be cremated on Friday at 11 am at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

