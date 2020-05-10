INDIA

1-MIN READ

Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted in AIIMS After Complaining of Chest Pain

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)

Manmohan Singh was admitted in the hospital at 8.40pm and has been kept under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 11:03 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Sunday evening admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain.

According to sources, the senior Congress leader was admitted in the hospital at 8.40pm and has been kept under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward.

The 87-year-old has been admitted to a hospital room and not to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the AIIMS.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him said, adding that he was taken to the hospital after he felt "uneasiness".

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the health of Singh. "Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life," Gehlot tweeted.

The former PM has had health concerns earlier too. He underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009, in which five grafts - channels to bypass blocked arteries - were implanted in a surgery that too over 10 hours.

In May 2008, he had undergone a cataract operation, and in September, 2007, he had a prostate surgery. He also underwent a bypass in the United Kingdom in 1991.

Loading