Former PM Manmohan Singh Discharged from AIIMS After Treatment

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi earlier this month, has been discharged after treatment on Oct 31. (File photo: AFP)

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said. Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik. Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

first published:October 31, 2021, 21:07 IST