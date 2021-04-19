Former PM Manmohan Singh Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on Monday after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, sources said. The veteran Congress leader has been vaccinated and has taken both doses. Singh had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested five measures to battle the COVID-19 crisis, including ramping up vaccination and boosting the supply of medicines.

“The key to our fight against COVID-19 must be ramping up the vaccination effort. We must resist the temptation to look at the absolute numbers being vaccinated, and focus instead on the percentage of the population vaccinated,” he said in his letter.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said, “Just got the news that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji has tested positive for COVID. Sir, our thoughts and prayers for a speedy and full recovery.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished him a speedy recovery and said, “Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery.” NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said, “Good wishes to the Former Prime Minister Hon. Shri Manmohan Singh ji for a speedy recovery.”

