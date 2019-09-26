Former PM Manmohan Singh Turns 87, Wishes Pour in on Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DMK President M K Stalin wished Dr Manmohan Singh on his 87th birthday on twitter.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Congress leader and his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday. "Best wishes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
DMK president MK Stalin also greeted the former prime minister and lauded his leadership in Parliament and politics.
I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh a very happy birthday.Our country continues to benefit from Dr Singh's leadership in Parliament and politics. I wish him many more years in service to the country and its people. #ManmohanSingh— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 26, 2019
Manmohan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and one of the Congress's top leaders, turned 87 on Thursday. The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was prime minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014 and PM Modi took power for the first time.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended greetings to the former PM."Greetings and warm wishes to former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his birthday. I wish him good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.
