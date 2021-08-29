Former PM Narasimha Rao’s Daughter Sworn in as a Member of Telangana Legislative Council

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter, Surabhi Vani Devi, was sworn in as Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Telangana on Sunday. Legislative Council Protem Chairman Bhupal Reddy administered the oath of office to Vani Devi.

Minister for Legislative affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, State Home Minister Mahamood Ali, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, besides several MLCs participated in the ceremony and congratulated Vani Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, Vani Devi thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for allowing her to contest from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduate constituency as an MLC. She also thanked the party leadership and workers, who worked hard for her victory.

Further thanking the graduates who voted for her, she said that it is an unforgettable moment in her life. “In fact, I have been away from politics for a long time. But, since we were born in political families, we have become accustomed to public service. I thought that there is no need for authority to serve people. Later, I realised that we can serve more if we have power,” she added.

Vani Devi also said she would take advantage of every minute to serve the people more now, adding that the promises made before the election will also be fulfilled.

Surabhi Vani Devi won the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC election from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in March this year. She secured a majority of 11,703 votes, inclusive of the first and second preference ballots, she got a total of 1,49,269 votes, while BJP’s Ramchander Rao trailed with 1,37,566.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here