Former PM Vajpayee in AIIMS, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Visit Ailing Leader
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, too, was among the first few visitors soon after which the BJP leaders started making a beeline to the hospital.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to the ICU at AIIMS Hospital. The veteran BJP leader, who has been ailing for quite some time now, underwent dialysis following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues.
Several top BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, rushed to the hospital to see Vajpayee on Monday evening.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, too, was among the first few visitors soon after which the BJP leaders, including JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh, started making a beeline to the hospital.
PM Modi interacted with the family members of Vajpayee, spoke to the doctors and inquired about his health and spent about 50 minutes at the hospital.
LK Advani, one of the most trusted men in the Vajpayee government, too, rushed to the hospital around 9pm.
"Vajpayee ji is fine and stable. Remains to be in the ICU though. Finest team of doctors conducting check up on him. On doctors' advice he'll be kept under the supervision for tonight and will be discharged tomorrow morning. Doctors will share the details in sometime," Union minister Vijay Goel said.
Security around AIIMS Hospital has been tightened and movement restricted.
The hospital authorities had earlier issued a statement saying the veteran politician was stable and is undergoing medical tests.
The 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the statement said, adding that he has been admitted on doctors' advice.
The BJP stalwart ruled India as prime minister between 1998 and 2004. As his health deteriorated, he slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.
