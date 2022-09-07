CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Former President Kovind Given Z+ Security Cover by Centre
1-MIN READ

Former President Kovind Given Z+ Security Cover by Centre

PTI

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 18:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Kovind, 76, demitted office in July after serving as the 14th President of India. (File Photo)

Kovind, 76, demitted office in July after serving as the 14th President of India. (File Photo)

The Union home ministry sanctioned the cover recently, based on a recommendation made by central intelligence agencies, and the force took over the task on September 5

The Centre has accorded ‘Z plus’ category VIP security cover of a central paramilitary force to former president Ram Nath Kovind, officials said on Wednesday. Kovind will be granted the armed escort on an all-India basis and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security commando unit will render the task, they said.

The Union home ministry sanctioned the cover recently, based on a recommendation made by central intelligence agencies, and the force took over the task on September 5, they said. The former president’s house located on Janpath Road in central Delhi will also be secured by the force.

Kovind, 76, demitted office in July after serving as the 14th President of India.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 07, 2022, 18:04 IST
last updated:September 07, 2022, 18:04 IST