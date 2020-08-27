INDIA

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Still in Deep Coma, Ventilator Support: Hospital

File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 27, 2020, 12:54 PM IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday.

According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters – blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” a statement from the hospital said. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

