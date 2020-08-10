INDIA

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a tweet on Monday, former President Pranab Mukherjee said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

  Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 3:08 PM IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," he tweeted.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee said.

