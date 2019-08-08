Former President Pranab Mukherjee to be Awarded Bharat Ratna Today
After being selected for India's highest civilian award, Mukherjee had expressed his gratitude, saying he had received much more from the people and the country than he had given to it.
File photo of former president Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on Thursday. The 83-year-old, who served as India’s President from 2012-2017, has a political career spanning about five decades.
The Congress veteran held several posts in the party and was a part of the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.
Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati, a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Mukherjee completed his Masters in Political Science and History and LLB degree from University of Calcutta.
After being selected for India's highest civilian award, Mukherjee had expressed his gratitude, saying: "I've received much more from the people and from this country than I have given to it".
"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of this country... At the same time, with all humility, I accept this honour. I have conveyed my appreciation by talking to the President of the Republic. I also convey my deepest gratitude to the people of this country," he had told media on January 26.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- I'm Not Allowed to Say Anything, Says Sushant Singh Rajput on Link-Up with Rhea Chakraborty
- Pakistani, Dutch, Yemeni: Sushma Swaraj's 'Twitter Diplomacy' Extended Beyond Indian Nationals