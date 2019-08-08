Former President Pranab Mukherjee to be Awarded Bharat Ratna Today

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on Thursday. The 83-year-old, who served as India’s President from 2012-2017, has a political career spanning about five decades.

The Congress veteran held several posts in the party and was a part of the governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

Born on December 11, 1935, in Mirati, a village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Mukherjee completed his Masters in Political Science and History and LLB degree from University of Calcutta.

After being selected for India's highest civilian award, Mukherjee had expressed his gratitude, saying: "I've received much more from the people and from this country than I have given to it".

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of this country... At the same time, with all humility, I accept this honour. I have conveyed my appreciation by talking to the President of the Republic. I also convey my deepest gratitude to the people of this country," he had told media on January 26.

