Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Health Declines, in 'Septic Shock', Says Hospital

The health of India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee deteriorated on Sunday night and is currently in "septic shock", said hospital authorities on Monday.

“There is a decline in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday,” said Army Hospital, where the former President and Congress stalwart is admitted, in Delhi Cantonment.

Mukherjee is in "septic shock" due to his lung infection and is being managed by team of specialists. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for Covid-19.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.