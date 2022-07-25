Former President Ram Nath Kovind Moves Out of Rashtrapati Bhavan After Droupadi Murmu Sworn-in

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind vacated Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, hours after his successor, Droupadi Murmu, was sworn-in as the fifteenth President of India.

Droupadi Murmu was on Monday sworn in as India’s 15th President at an impressive ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. Hailing from the Santhal community, Murmu is the first tribal leader to assume the office of the President. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office to Murmu in the presence of Vice President

Kovind received the final tri-services guard of honour before he left the president’s residence. Kovind and his wife Savita will now stay at 12, Janpath, in the Lutyen’s Delhi. The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who resides at 10, Janpath, will be a neighbour of the former First Couple.

Earlier, 12, Janpath, was the residence for nearly three decades of the late former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who passed away in October 2020.

Meanwhile, M Venkaiah Naidu, the outgoing vice president whose term will conclude on August 10, will move to 1, Tyagraj Marg, after his retirement.

