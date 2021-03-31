india

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Wife Chennamma Test Covid-19 Positive

Former PM H D Deve Gowda. News18 Hindi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to H D Deve Gowda to enquire about his health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former PM H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday to enquire about his and his wife’s health after the elderly couple tested positive for COVID-19. Modi tweeted, “Spoke to former PM Shri @H_D_Devegowda Ji and enquired about his and his wife’s health. Praying for their quick recovery.” Deve Gowda had earlier said that he and his wife, Chennamma, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Later in a tweet, he said he was grateful to Modi for calling and enquiring after his health. “I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city. I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed,” he added.

first published:March 31, 2021, 16:28 IST