Former Puducherry Chief Minister R V Janakiraman Dies at 79

Puducherry: Former Puducherry chief minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader R V Janakiraman died at a private hospital here Monday after a brief illness, his family said.

Janakiraman, 79, was undergoing treatment for age-related illness for sometime and his end came this morning. He was the Chief Minister between 1996 and 2000, heading the coalition government of DMK and the Tamil Maanila Congress. Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi condoled the death of Janakiraman, while Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and leaders of various political parties paid their last respects to the DMK veteran.

A five-time MLA, he had also served as Leader of the opposition, as DMK whip and a Minister for Public Works. He began his career as a taxi driver and later went on to become a fleet operator before foraying into politics.

The Puducherry government announced a three-day state mourning from Monday as a mark of respect for Janakiraman. An official press release also said a state funeral would be accorded to the departed leader.

His mortal remains would be laid to rest on Tuesday in his native village of Alathurin neighbouring Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, DMK party sources said.

In a condolence message, Bedi said, "Janakiraman was one of the political veterans in Puducherry. As Chief Minister and DMK party veteran he was known for his astuteness in politics and administration." Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, DMK south wing convenor R Siva, MLA, and party's north wing convenor S P Sivakumar were among those who paid their respects.

PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam recalled the administrative acumen of Janakiraman and condoled the death of the leader. ​