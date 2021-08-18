Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested controversial former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in an alleged disproportionate assets case late Wednesday night. Sources in the vigilance bureau said Saini had turned up at the bureau office at around 8pm in connection with the investigation into the case and after questioning, he was arrested.

On Monday, teams from the bureau had swooped down at his residence in Chandigarh to attach his property. This was done, after a fresh FIR was filed against him in the case and various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act were slapped. Officials claimed the case was registered after the vigilance department collected fresh evidence of disproportionate assets against the former top cop.

A local court in Mohali had earlier issued orders to attach the property — a house in Sector 20, Chandigarh, where Saini stays — in connection to the case. The orders for the attachment were issued by Additional District and Session Judge PS Grewal on July 16.

As per sources in the vigilance bureau, Saini had allegedly purchased property under someone else’s name through ‘ill-gotten’ money in a prime neighbourhood in Chandigarh. Sources said that documents and evidence have been taken into possession, which established that the former DGP had obtained these properties through illegal means.

The controversial former top police officer is also facing murder charges of CITCO’s Junior Engineer, Balwant Singh Multani, who was also the son of a former IAS officer, when Saini was serving as the SSP Chandigarh.

Saini was booked by Mohali Police at Mataur police station under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC and prior to that, Saini had managed blanket orders of anticipatory bail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here