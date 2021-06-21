Former Punjab Police Officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Joins AAP

Amritsar, June 21: Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was part of the SIT probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident in Punjab, on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party here. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal travelled to Amritsar, where he inducted the former Punjab inspector general of police into the party ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

"He is part of the AAP family, party state unit chief Bhagwant Mann said in presence of Kejriwal and other senior leaders, including Raghav Chadha. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh took premature retirement in April after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed a report filed by the earlier Punjab Police SIT into the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015 after the alleged desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in Faridkot district.

He was part of the Special Investigation Team which was probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing firing incidents. The court had then directed the state government to set up a new SIT without Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had initially refused to accept the resignation of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who otherwise was to retire in 2029. But when the former IG-rank officer remained firm on his stand, the chief minister accepted his premature retirement request.

