Former Punjab Super Cop, Arrested in 29-yr-old Case, Rapped by CBI Court for 'Lying on Bed' During Proceedings

In a bizarre incident, former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who is accused in a 1994 triple murder cas, ewas reprimanded by the Special Court of CBI in Delhi after he was found lying on the bed during a virtual hearing.

Special Court Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal warned Saini to maintain the decorum of the court during the hearing.

An advocate of the Madras High Court was suspended on Tuesday from practicing for his alleged ’improper’ behaviour with a woman during the course of the virtual hearing of a case before a single judge. RD Santhana Krishnan, an advocate from here, was prevented from practising as an advocate in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in India either in his name or in any assumed name till the disposal of the disciplinary proceedings pending against him for his alleged indecent behaviour, a press release from the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said.

The video purportedly showed the lawyer in an intimate posture with a woman, while a judge was hearing a case through video-conferencing on Monday. It went viral on Tuesday.

During a virtual hearing before the Supreme Court in August 2020, a lawyer was seen chewing gutka. When the Bench drew him up, the counsel could only muster a pitiful “sorry."

A lawyer attempted to appear before the Allahabad High Court via video conference in June 2021 while riding a scooter. A Division Bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi warned the counsel not to repeat the act in the future.

Recently, a man appeared semi-naked during a virtual hearing before the Karnataka High Court while Senior Counsel Indira Jaising was arguing. Jaising then filed a contempt of court case against him, as well as a sexual harassment complaint.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.