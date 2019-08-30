Former PWD Secretary, 3 Others Arrested in Kerala with Links to Palarivattom Flyover Case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested former PWD secretary T O Sooraj and three other officials in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Palarivattom flyover case in Kerala.

All the 17 accused have been booked under various charges of corruption, conspiracy, fund mismanagement and treachery. Apart from Sooraj, the VACB arrested Managing Director M D Sumit Goel, KITCO former general manager Benny Paul and P D Thankachan.

In a 38-page investigation report, the VACB in June said that inferior quality construction methods led to the dilapidated state of the bridge. Parts of the flyover commissioned in 2016 started coming off three years later. If the fortifying works that are being carried out at present fails, reconstruction is the option suggested in the report.

The 442 metre flyover was constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 52 crores excluding the land acquisition cost.

