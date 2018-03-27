English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Radio Jockey Rajesh Hacked To Death In Thiruvananthapuram
Rajesh, 36, who reportedly used to work with Red FM, was attacked by unidentified persons in Pallikkal police station limits.
File photo of former radio jockey Rajesh.
New Delhi: A former radio jockey was hacked to death in a recording studio in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.
Rajesh, 36, who used to work with Red FM in Kerala and Voice of Kerala FM in Doha, was hacked by unidentified persons at Madavoor in Pallikkal police station limits.
According to police, the accused arrived in a red car and barged into the studio and hacked Rajesh and his friend Kuttan. Rajesh, who was also a folk singer, had returned to the studio after a music programme at a festival. Although the duo was rushed to a Private Medical College Hospital at Parippally, Rajesh succumbed to injuries on the way.
His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Rajesh has worked with Red FM as an RJ for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha. He had recently joined a mimicry troupe. Rajesh used to record folk songs at the studio.
The police have registered a case of murder. Though they are yet to identify the accused the police suspect a gang is involved in the crime.
He is survived by his wife and a son.
Also Watch
Rajesh, 36, who used to work with Red FM in Kerala and Voice of Kerala FM in Doha, was hacked by unidentified persons at Madavoor in Pallikkal police station limits.
According to police, the accused arrived in a red car and barged into the studio and hacked Rajesh and his friend Kuttan. Rajesh, who was also a folk singer, had returned to the studio after a music programme at a festival. Although the duo was rushed to a Private Medical College Hospital at Parippally, Rajesh succumbed to injuries on the way.
His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Rajesh has worked with Red FM as an RJ for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha. He had recently joined a mimicry troupe. Rajesh used to record folk songs at the studio.
The police have registered a case of murder. Though they are yet to identify the accused the police suspect a gang is involved in the crime.
He is survived by his wife and a son.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ISSF junior World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Anmol Win Air Pistol Mixed Gold
- Dill Mill Gayye Actor Karan Paranjpe Passes Away; Co-star Karan Wahi Shares Heartfelt Post
- Padmaavat Is Now Screening On Amazon Prime Video; Watch Deepika's Announcement
- Ranveer, Varun and Jacqueline to Burn the Floor at IPL Opening Ceremony
- Investigation on Ball Tampering Controversy Begins