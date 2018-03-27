Former Radio Jockey Rajesh Hacked To Death In Thiruvananthapuram

A former radio jockey was hacked to death in a recording studio in Thiruvananthapuram in the early hours of Tuesday.Rajesh, 36, who used to work with Red FM in Kerala and Voice of Kerala FM in Doha, was hacked by unidentified persons at Madavoor in Pallikkal police station limits.According to police, the accused arrived in a red car and barged into the studio and hacked Rajesh and his friend Kuttan. Rajesh, who was also a folk singer, had returned to the studio after a music programme at a festival. Although the duo was rushed to a Private Medical College Hospital at Parippally, Rajesh succumbed to injuries on the way.His friend is undergoing treatment at the hospital.Rajesh has worked with Red FM as an RJ for several years before joining Voice of Kerala FM station in Doha. He had recently joined a mimicry troupe. Rajesh used to record folk songs at the studio.The police have registered a case of murder. Though they are yet to identify the accused the police suspect a gang is involved in the crime.He is survived by his wife and a son.