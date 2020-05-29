INDIA

1-MIN READ

Former Rajasthan BJP Chief Bhanwar Lal Sharma Passes Away

Bhanwar Lal Sharma (Twitter: @BJP4Rajasthan)

Bhanwar Lal Sharma (Twitter: @BJP4Rajasthan)

BJP state president Satish Poonia consoled Sharma's family members at his residence and termed the death as a personal loss for him and the party.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Veteran BJP leader and former state president Bhanwar Lal Sharma passed away on Friday, a party leader said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish, Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and other leaders have offered condolences.

The chief minister prayed to the almighty to give strength to Sharma's family to bear the loss.

Poonia said Sharma had a major contribution in the development of the state and in strengthening the party.

He believed in simplicity and never used a government bungalow or car while he was an MLA and minister, he said.


