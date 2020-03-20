Take the pledge to vote

Vasundhara Raje, Son Dushyant Singh in Self-Quarantine after Attending Dinner with Singer Kanika Kapoor

Raje, her son and his in-laws had recently attended a dinner in Lucknow where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus earlier today.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 5:24 PM IST
Vasundhara Raje, Son Dushyant Singh in Self-Quarantine after Attending Dinner with Singer Kanika Kapoor
File photo of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have quarantined themselves after a guest they met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP, and his in-laws had recently attended a dinner in Lucknow where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

Kapoor confirmed the news of her coronavirus infection by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kapoor, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

An attendee of the parties where Kapoor was present, on condition of anonymity, told news18 that most people there were not aware of the fact she had returned from London.

