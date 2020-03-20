Vasundhara Raje, Son Dushyant Singh in Self-Quarantine after Attending Dinner with Singer Kanika Kapoor

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have quarantined themselves after a guest they met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP, and his in-laws had recently attended a dinner in Lucknow where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Kapoor confirmed the news of her coronavirus infection by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kapoor, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

An attendee of the parties where Kapoor was present, on condition of anonymity, told news18 that most people there were not aware of the fact she had returned from London.

