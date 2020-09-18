Former RAW Head Anil Dhasmana Appointed as Chief of NTRO

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Anil Dhasmana has been appointed as National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) for two years on Friday.

NTRO is the country’s technical body which looks after geospatial intelligence and satellite imagery. The appointments have been made by a committee headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Dhasmana, a 1981-batch officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been with RAW for the last 23 years during which he has served on important desks including Pakistan.

He was the lead planner of the air strikes in Balakot in February 2019 after Pakistan backed terrorists had attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama killing 40 soldiers.