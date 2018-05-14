Former Right Hand Man of Yogi Adityanath, Floats Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat

Once considered to be the right-hand man of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and former president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Sunil Singh on Sunday announced his own outfit called Hindu Yuva Vahini Bharat.Singh started to rebel during the 2017 Assembly elections and was ousted by the HYV over resentment from Yogi Adityanath. The newly announced Hindu Yuva Vahini (Bharat) will have its headquarters in New Delhi.Reacting to announcement of HYV (Bharat), the state government suspended the management officer of VVIP guest house allegedly for granting permission to Singh to hold the press conference announcing his new outfit.Estate officer Yogesh Shukla said, “The state government suspended the management officer of VVIP guest RP Singh for granting permission to rebel HYV group to hold a meeting in the guesthouse.”Singh said HYV (Bharat) will also open offices in various states. “Prominent HYV leaders who joined the new outfit include Ram Laxman, Prem Shankarr Mishra, Sachin Bareda, Arvind Verma and Ravindra Pratap Singh who were once close aides of Yogi Adityanath,” he said.Explaining the reason for launching the new organization, Singh said, “We were sidelined in the organisation for demanding ticket during the 2017 Assembly election. After Maharajji (Yogi Adityanath) became CM, we hoped that founder members will be given important positions in the organisation, but nothing such happened.”HYV (Bharat) will work on the original agenda of the HYV: construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, ban on cow slaughter, common civil code, abolition of Article 370 and for the development of the weaker sections of the society.However, Hindu Yuva Vahini leader PK Mall said that this new outfit will not have any impact on the original HYV. “Many rebel leaders have been expelled from the organisation. The new outfit will have no impact on the working of the HYV. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who founded the HYV in 2002, is also the patron of HYF.”