Former RJD MP Shahabuddin’s Nephew Shot Dead in Bihar’s Siwan
Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew Yusuf who was shot dead in Siwan. (Image: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin’s nephew Yusuf was shot dead in Siwan on Friday night, news agency ANI reported.
The town of Siwan was caught in a protest following the murder. Hundreds of angry villagers, mostly Shahabuddin's supporters, blocked roads and demanded action.
Yusuf was shot in Siwan's Pratappur village by unidentified persons late on Friday, the police said.
"He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. At the accident spot, we have found one empty gun and three bullets. We are now conducting the investigation at the places near the accident site," police officer Naveen Chandra Jha said.
The police are yet to find the what led to the murder.
Gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin is a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was convicted of murder on December 9, 2015 and sentenced to life imprisonment. He has at least 63 cases of murder of kidnapping against his name.
Shahabuddin is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail.
