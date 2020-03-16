Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Former RSS Ideologue Moves SC Seeking Live Streaming of Proceedings in View of COVID-19

Govindacharya, who had earlier filed a separate petition for live streaming of day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, filed a fresh interim application in the pending petition seeking live streaming of court proceedings in view of coronavirus scare.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Former RSS ideologue K N Gonvindacharya moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking live streaming of proceedings in view of pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

Govindacharya, who had earlier filed a separate petition for live streaming of day-to-day proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case, filed a fresh interim application in the pending petition seeking live streaming of court proceedings in view of coronavirus scare.

The plea filed through advocate Virag Gupta sought fixing of an early date for an immediate hearing of the plea and said that judges, advocates and litigants are at a great risk of communicable diseases due to their increased public interaction.

"It is submitted that the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity to embrace technology in the justice system. Attendance of undertrials through video-conferencing is a step taken in this regard by lower courts. Similarly, this Hon'ble Court by mandating live streaming can usher in a new era," the plea said.

The petition said the apex court should lead the way and implement its judgment of live streaming, which can then be adopted by high courts and lower courts as well.

The apex court had earlier refused to order live streaming of its proceedings in the Ayodhya case.

