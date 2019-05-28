English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Samajwadi Party MP Found Dead in UP Home; Police Probe on
Prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning but the details would be known only after the post mortem report comes in, the police said.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Bulandshahr: Former Samajwadi Party MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khurja in Bulandshahr, police said.
Prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning but the details would be known only after the post mortem report comes in, Khurja circle officer Gopal Singh told reporters.
According to the police, they had received a call late on Monday afternoon from the former MP's nephew Lalit Balmiki, who informed that his uncle was lying dead inside his room.
"His cousins had come down to check on him after he did not revert their calls. They had to force themselves through the first two doors, bolted from inside, before they could enter the room where Balmiki was lying dead," said Manish Mishra, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police.
The police official said that the house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by four members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki's body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well.
Balmiki, 52, had won from the Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
Prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning but the details would be known only after the post mortem report comes in, Khurja circle officer Gopal Singh told reporters.
According to the police, they had received a call late on Monday afternoon from the former MP's nephew Lalit Balmiki, who informed that his uncle was lying dead inside his room.
"His cousins had come down to check on him after he did not revert their calls. They had to force themselves through the first two doors, bolted from inside, before they could enter the room where Balmiki was lying dead," said Manish Mishra, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police.
The police official said that the house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by four members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki's body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well.
Balmiki, 52, had won from the Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- IAF AN-32 Transport Aircraft Certified to Fly on Bio-Jet Fuel
- Disha Patani-Tiger Shorff-Ananya Panday Go On Lunch Date, See Pics
- Fact Check: No, Sanath Jayasuriya Did Not Die While on a Visit to Canada
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Too Pure
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results