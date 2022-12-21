CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Deepika Padukone#BiggBoss16Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » Former SC Judge Hemant Gupta Appointed Chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre
1-MIN READ

Former SC Judge Hemant Gupta Appointed Chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre

PTI

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 14:54 IST

New Delhi, India

Former SC judge Hemant Gupta. (PTI File)

Former SC judge Hemant Gupta. (PTI File)

The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration

Former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gupta has been appointed as the chairperson of New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The NDIAC has been established for the purpose of creating an independent and autonomous regime for institutionalised arbitration.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Justice Hemant Gupta (R) as NDIAC chairperson and that of Ganesh Chandru and Anant Vijay Palli as its part-time members, the order said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. justice hemant gupta
first published:December 21, 2022, 14:54 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 14:54 IST
Read More