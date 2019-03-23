English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former SC Judge Justice PC Ghose Takes Oath As India's First Lokpal
Rules of the Lokpal Act include provisions for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.
Justice Pinaki Ghose takes oath as the first Lokpal of India (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the country's first Lokpal.
The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the President's office said.
Justice Ghose, a former Supreme Court judge, was Tuesday named the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
Former Chief Justices of different high courts - Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari - besides sitting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Ajay Kumar Tripathi were appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal.
Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam are the Lokpal's non-judicial members.
Justice Ghose, 66, retired as a Supreme Court judge in May 2017. He was serving as the member of the National Human Rights Commission when his name was announced for the post of Lokpal chairperson.
The Lokpal and the Lokayukta Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed on 2013.
According to the rules, there is provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.
Not less than 50 per cent of the members of the Lokpal shall be from amongst the persons belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women, the rules say.
Upon selection, the chairperson and members shall hold office for a term of five years or till they attain 70 years of age.
The salary and allowances of the chairman will be the same as that of the Chief Justice of India.
The members will be paid salary and same allowances as that of a judge of the Supreme Court.
The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the President's office said.
Justice Ghose, a former Supreme Court judge, was Tuesday named the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
Former Chief Justices of different high courts - Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari - besides sitting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Ajay Kumar Tripathi were appointed as judicial members in the Lokpal.
Former first woman chief of Sashastra Seema Bal Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam are the Lokpal's non-judicial members.
Justice Ghose, 66, retired as a Supreme Court judge in May 2017. He was serving as the member of the National Human Rights Commission when his name was announced for the post of Lokpal chairperson.
The Lokpal and the Lokayukta Act, which envisages appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed on 2013.
According to the rules, there is provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.
Not less than 50 per cent of the members of the Lokpal shall be from amongst the persons belonging to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women, the rules say.
Upon selection, the chairperson and members shall hold office for a term of five years or till they attain 70 years of age.
The salary and allowances of the chairman will be the same as that of the Chief Justice of India.
The members will be paid salary and same allowances as that of a judge of the Supreme Court.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
- Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
- Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results