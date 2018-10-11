Former Solicitor General Urges CJI Gogoi to Lay Down New Norms for Deciding PILs, SC Says No

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by former Solicitor General of India Ranjit Kumar for laying down certain new guidelines regarding PILs.Senior advocate Kumar, citing court orders in 2G and coal block allocation scam cases, had urged the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to consider having certain new guiding principles in deciding PILs."As an officer of the court, I will request you to consider this. One CPIL, one Common Cause or one ML Sharma come to this court in a PIL, representing the entire country. And a sweeping order is passed," Kumar submitted before the bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph.He added that these orders are passed without taking into account that they will have ramifications of several parties who have not even been heard by the court."These orders and judgments affect licence holders and others who will be affected. But they are not even issued notices. Let it be seen that they are at least issued notices. Rules of the Supreme Court and under CPC should be followed," said the former law officer.The CJI asked Kumar if he was asking for a review of these judgments at this stage."No my lord. I am requesting you to lay down some guidelines now," answered Kumar.The bench, however, retorted: "Sorry..we are not going to do that."Kumar was appearing in the court in connection with a case where he appeared on behalf of the petitioner. After his case was dismissed, the senior lawyer made an appeal for reviewing the manner in which PILs are deCided by the apex court.