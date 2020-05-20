INDIA

1-MIN READ

Former Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe Lauds Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja for Checking Spead of Covid-19

File photo of Minister for Health and Social Justice KK Shailaja. (Image courtesy: kerala.gov.in)

File photo of Minister for Health and Social Justice KK Shailaja. (Image courtesy: kerala.gov.in)

The 63-year-old minister has won international acclaim for her leadership during the Nipah and coronavirus outbreaks in Kerala.

  • PTI Colombo
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Former Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has praised Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja's proactive and bold leadership in curbing the spread of the coronavirus in her state.

Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case in January, has recorded an impressive recovery rate and flattening of the COVID-19 curve. Of all 642 confirmed cases in the state, only three lives have been lost and 497 people have been discharged from hospitals after full recovery.

In a letter to Shailaja dated May 18, Wickremesinghe said, "As the minister of health you have demonstrated that effective disease control is possible even if resources are limited."

"Your leadership in responding proactively and boldly has made this possible," he said.

The 63-year-old minister has won international acclaim for her leadership during the Nipah and coronavirus outbreaks in Kerala.

Wickremesinghe pointed out that intensive testing was the key to success in Kerala's fight against the coronavirus.

The former prime minister, in early March, told an all-party meeting in Sri Lanka that intense testing was the solution to check the virus spread.

Sri Lanka has recorded 1,027 coronavirus cases with over half of them recovering. So far, the virus has claimed nine lives in the country.

The island-nation has eased its lockdown drastically since last week with only two districts being under curfew.

Even in those areas, offices and businesses have reopened under health guidelines.


