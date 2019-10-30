Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Former Supreme Court Judge and Karnataka Lokyukta Justice Venkatachala Passes Away at 90

During his stint as the Lokayukta from July 2001 to 2006 Justice (Retd) Venkatachala became a household name. Under him, Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids in many government offices and exposed a large number of corrupt officials.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
File photo of Justice (Retd) N Venkatachala. (Image : sci.gov.in)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice (Retd) N Venkatachala, who had become a household name for coming down heavily on corrupt officials during his tenure, passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday.

Justice Venkatachala complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital, where he breathed his last, family sources said. He is survived by wife, three sons and a daughter. Justice Venkatachala had served as the Acting Chief Justice in the Karnataka High Court and later rose to become a judge in the Supreme Court.

His stint as the Lokayukta from July 2001 to 2006 made him a household name. Under him, Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids in many of government offices and exposed a large number of corrupt officials.

His action had instilled a sense of fear among corrupt officials. Condoling Venkatachala's death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "His contribution to strengthen and instill faith in Lokayukta institution among people is outstanding."

He became a household name in Karnataka after he assumed office as Lokayukta, Yediyurappa said adding people will remember him for his fight against corruption.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too expressed his sorrow over the death.

