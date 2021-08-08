Former Tamil Nadu Congress Chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy Passes Away

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Tindivanam K Ramamurthy died here on Sunday and leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled his death. He was 86 and died due to illness.

Ramamurthy had held various positions in the party including that of state secretary, general secretary and had headed the Tamil Nadu Congress unit as its president, a party release here said. A former MLA, and a nominated Rajya Sabha MP between 1984 and 1990, he was also previously the leader of opposition in the now defunct legislative council, and worked hard for the growth of the Congress party, TNCC president K S Alagiri said.

Condoling Ramamurthy’s death and expressing grief, Alagiri said he raised his voice for people’s issues in the Assembly and worked to protect the interests of backward classes. “Tindivanam Ramamurthy’s death is an irreparable loss and I convey my condolences and to his family and friends," Alagiri said.

Chief Minister Stalin, who placed a wreath over the body at the former TNCC chief’s residence here, said Ramamurthy passed away due to illness and he was anguished to learn about it. Hailing Ramamurthy as a Congress veteran in the national mainstream who worked closely with leaders like K Kamaraj, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Stalin said he fought for Tamil Nadu’s welfare and rights and brought fame to the state.

AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami in a statement recalled that Ramamurthy worked with a spirit of friendship when their party aligned with the Congress years ago and hailed the former TNCC chief’s work for the welfare of people. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss, Indian Union Muslim League chief K M Khader Mohideen, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran were others who condoled Ramamurthy’s death. All the leaders conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved..

