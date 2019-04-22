English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Techie Kills Wife, Kids in Ghaziabad; Uploads Confessional Video on Whatsapp
The police identified the four victims as Kumar’s wife Anshu Bala, 32, their five-year-old son Prathmesh and twins Aarav and Aakriti, both aged four.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: In a shocking incidence, a 34-year-old software techie murdered his wife and three kids in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Sunday and later confessed to the gruesome crime in his family’s whatsapp group and threatened that he had bought potassium cyanide to kill himself.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Sumit Kumar, the engineer is untraceable while the bodies of his wife and children have been sent for an autopsy report.
After watching the chilling confessional video, Kumar’s sister who stays in the same locality alerted her brother-in-law, Pankaj Singh who immediately went to the flat.
Pankaj Singh later said that he found the door open and upon entering, found bodies of the four with stab injuries.
The police identified the four victims as Kumar’s wife Anshu Bala, 32, their five-year-old son Prathmesh and twins Aarav and Aakriti, both aged four.
According to reports, prima facie it seems that Kumar killed his family as he was not able to manage his financial needs as he quit his job in last December. His wife Bala was working as a teacher with a playschool. After resigning, he relocated to Ghaziabad from Bengaluru.
In the video, Sumit Kumar also named a medical store owner who allegedly fleeced him when he was buying medicines. In turn, he said, he cheated the store owner of Rs 1 lakh. Police said they are trying to verify his claims.
A case of murder has been registered against him under section 302.
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
