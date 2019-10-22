Former Tripura Minister Badal Chowdhury, Hospitalised in Critical Condition, Arrested
Badal Chowdhury was arrested along with former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik while a warrant has been issued against former chief secretary Yashpal Singh in connection with a Rs 630 crore scam.
Image for representation.
Agartala: CPI(M) central committee member Badal Chowdhury, accused of being involved in a Rs 630 crore scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as the PWD minister during the Left Front rule in Tripura, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.
West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Manik Das said that Chowdhury was arrested on Monday night. He was absconding after a local court denied him anticipatory bail on Wednesday.
"Acting on information that Chowdhury was admitted to a hospital, police arrested him. He would be taken into custody after he recovers from his illness," Das told reporters.
Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) state committee secretary Gautam Das and other Left leaders visited the hospital on Monday night to meet Chowdhury. Hospital sources said the condition of the former PWD minister is critical.
Meanwhile, the Tripura High Court heard the anticipatory bail plea of Chowdhury on Monday. The court has reserved its verdict till Tuesday. Former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya
participated in Chowdhury's bail plea hearing while Advocate General Arun Kanti Bhowmick opposed the petition.
Former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik had been arrested and a warrant issued against former chief secretary Yashpal Singh in connection with the scam.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses of Her Sri Lankan Getaway with Quirky Captions
- NBA 2K20 Gameplay Will Unlock Limited Edition Nike Sneakers That You Can Buy
- Sanya Malhotra Grooves to Ghungroo from War, Sets Dance Floor and Social Media on Fire
- 'Bhag Bhag Aaya Sher': Cricket Fans Decode Virat Kohli’s Viral Expression During Ranchi Test
- This Man Has the Same Pathological Laughing Disorder as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker