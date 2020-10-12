Former TRS MP Kavitha Wins T'gana Legislative Council Bypoll

Hyderabad: Former TRS MP K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday won the bypoll to the Telangana Legislative Councilfrom Nizamabad Local Authorities’ constituency. The counting of votes in the by-election, held on October 9, was taken up on Monday and Kavitha scored a thumping win over her BJP and Congress rivals, according to official sources.

Kavitha thanked the local body representatives who voted for her in the election and the TRS leaders who worked for her victory. Kavitha lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad to her BJP rival D Aravind.

COVID-19 positive people exercised their franchise wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits when polling took place in the bypoll on Friday. The administration had made some special arrangements for COVID-19 positive voters on Friday, providing PPE kits and arranging ambulances.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting MLC Bhoopathi Reddy in 2019 (after he joined the Congress at the time of the 2018 elections).PTI SJR SS .

