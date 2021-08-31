Ex-CM Harish Rawat Recommends Bharat Ratna for U'khand Minister for Suggesting 'App to Divert Rain'

Taking a dig at Dhan Singh Rawat, former CM of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat took to social media batting for a’Bharat Ratna’ to be awarded to the disaster & mitigation minister for his statement on the development of a mobile app that can divert and control rain.

The former CM’s statement comes after Dhan Singh Rawat while commenting on the recent rains and cloud burst incidents said that the government was working on a mobile application that will be able to alert locals about the potential natural disasters.

As per the information shared by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday, the app will alert about the probable natural calamities beforehand. “I’ve also formed an expert committee. It’ll intimate us about the amount of rainfall that’ll be received in every area so that we make arrangements beforehand," he told ANI.

Dhan Rawat further said that he had requested the Central government to simplify the 2011 disaster parameters and was bringing a proposal for the same. The minister also informed that the Doppler radar in Mukteshwar has started functioning and will also be set up at Surkanda Devi within 1-1.5 months.

Earlier, Harish Rawat had also emphasized on the need to find a way to deal with natural disasters during the Uttarakhand cloudburst. “Natural disasters happen but what you do to react is the most important aspect during such times… Uttarakhand faced a bigger disaster in 2013 when 60-70 percent of places were destroyed. We fought it and a new and stronger Uttarakhand came out from that tragedy. And we will recover from this latest tragedy as well,” he said. “But we need to find solutions for these disasters at a national scale,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here